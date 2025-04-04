Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce offer glimpse into ‘refreshing’ lowkey romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce plan to ‘cherish’ time together before big game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have kept their romance lowkey since Super Bowl this year and they are reportedly enjoying the intimate “escape” from the spotlight.

The lovebirds, 35, have not made a public appearance since the heartbreaking defeat Kelce’s team faced in the big game earlier this year and an inside source shared how they have been spending their time.

“A lot of their time is spent at home just relaxing. Despite their fame, they’re really just like any other couple,” told the insider to Page Six.

“This time away from the spotlight has been so refreshing for Taylor and Travis. They really cherish this time while they can because they know it can’t last forever,” they added.

The change reportedly felt like a breath of fresh air for the Anti-Hero hitmaker and the athlete and they are “able to feel a bit of normalcy for the first time in a long time.”

“They like to cuddle on the couch and watch movies, play board games, spend time with family, cook dinner together and just hang out,” the source shared.

Sharing the importance of this time, they added, “This is such a nice escape for them to finally be able to stay out of the limelight for a bit before they eventually have to get out in the public eye again due to their careers.”

“Travis will be heading to training camp later this summer and Taylor will eventually need to head back to work, so this is a sliver of time they have all to themselves.”

This break comes after the couple has been very public about their relationship since they started dating in September 2023.