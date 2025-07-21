Ellie Goulding prepares to drop her most emotional album after breakup

The Love Me Like You Do singer has offered a glimpse into her upcoming album, which she describes as featuring the 'saddest words' she's ever written-reflecting her journey of healing and moving forward with a new partner.

The 38-year-old singer, parted ways with her husband Caspar Jopling in February.

The couple have decided to co-parent their five-year-old son, Arthur.

On Thursday, Ellie took to Instagram to share an update on her musical journey, hinting that the emotional ups and downs of her recent life may influence her new songs.

She noted that she's been pouring her heart into this album 'for so long.'

Ellie also teased that her next release could become a fan favourite as the star marked the fifth anniversary of her 2020 album Brightest Blue.

'If you guys liked this album I fear the next might be your new favourite..been working on it for so long. 'Guitars, bass, strings, harmonies for days, saddest words I ever wrote, best writers and musicians in the world (I am so lucky) and refusing to sound like anything else out there lol...gonna be interesting for sure. But pop pop because I can't help myself.'

Fans flooded the comments with excitement, eager to hear her first new project since 2023's Higher Than Heaven.

The teaser comes shortly after reports that Ellie made her new relationship public during a recent appearance at a boxing match over the weekend.