Russell Brand charged with rape 2 years after denying bombshell claims

The comedian-slash-actor is set to appear in court on May 2

Russell Brand has been charged with rape and sexual assault after a nearly two-year investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

The charges include one count of rape, one count of oral rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault, following allegations from four women.

The incidents, which reportedly took place between 1999 and 2005, led to the charges being announced on Friday, April 4.

The 49-year-old comedian, best known for his role in Arthur, is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 2.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy confirmed that the women who came forward “continue to receive support from specially trained officers.” He also encouraged anyone with additional information or who has been affected by this case to come forward.

Brand’s investigation began in September 2023 after an exposé by The Sunday Times revealed the stories of four women who accused him of various offenses between 2006 and 2013.

One accuser alleged that Brand raped her in 2012 at his Los Angeles home, while another claimed that she was a victim of emotional and physical abuse when she was just 16.

Brand has denied the allegations, calling them “absolutely refuted” in an Instagram video. He described his past relationships as “always consensual,” defending his "very, very promiscuous" history.