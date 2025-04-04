Tom Hanks’ daughter E.A Hanks exposes brutal truths about childhood

Tom Hanks’ daughter E.A Hanks opens up about abusive childhood

Tom Hanks’ daughter, Elizabeth Hanks, whom he shares with his first wife, Samantha Lewes, shed light on some horrifying parts of her childhood, in her upcoming memoir, The 10: A Memoir of Family And The Open Road.

The now-42-year-old opened up, for the first time, about her parents’ split in her early childhood.

“I am a kid from the First (non-famous) Marriage. My only memories of my parents in the same place at the same time are Colin’s high school graduation, then my high school graduation. I have one picture of me standing between my parents. In it, my mother’s best wig is slightly askew,” she began, in an excerpt shared with People Magazine, on Thursday, April 3rd.

The Forrest Gump star and Lewes are parents to her and her brother, Colin Hanks and they split in their early childhood years, in 1985.

“Eventually a divorce agreement was settled, and I would visit my dad and stepmother (and soon enough my younger half brothers) on the weekends and during summers, but from 5 to 14, years filled with confusion, violence, deprivation, and love, I was a Sacramento girl,” the excerpt continued.

Things went seemingly smooth until things went downhill and her mom’s mental health deteriorated.

“The backyard became so full of dog s—t that you couldn’t walk around it, the house stank of smoke. The fridge was bare or full of expired food more often than not, and my mother spent more and more time in her big four-poster bed, poring over the Bible,” she wrote.

She went on to say that “One night, her emotional violence became physical violence, and in the aftermath, I moved to Los Angeles, right smack in the middle of the seventh grade.”

The turbulence continued when “My senior year of high school, she called to say she was dying.” Lewes died in 2002 because of lung cancer.

Hanks’ book, 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road, comes out on April 8th.