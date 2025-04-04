David Duchovny shares interesting details about ‘Secrets Declassified’ show

David Duchovny has recently dished out interesting details about his new show, Secrets Declassified.

Speaking to PEOPLE, The X-Files actor revealed the latest evidence behind some of government’s most secretive activities that had been declassified throughout history in a 10-episode series.

“I'm interested in the true, stranger-than-fiction aspect,” said the 64-year-old.

He told the outlet, “It just seems like such an inexhaustibly interesting trove of things that the government has done or hidden.”

“It's not a knock on the government to say that they hide things,” continued the actor.

David explained, “They have to hide things from time to time, right? But what I love about these stories is, often, the intentions are really good, but the way in which they're trying to achieve their objectives, they range from horrifying to ridiculous.”

“We're living in a time when people are trying to figure out conspiracies,” remarked the Twin Peaks actor.

The Return to Me star mentioned, “I know that I'm kind of part of that history because of The X-Files, but it's not actually one of my beliefs.”

“I usually believe that there aren't grand conspiracies. There are bad actors and there are bad plans, but a conspiracy to hide the existence of extraterrestrials and stuff like that? I find it very hard for two people to keep a secret, let alone millions of people keeping a secret worth thousand,” pointed out David.

The Evolution actor added, “It's a simplification of the world to believe in conspiracies.”

Elsewhere in the interview, David confessed he’s “anxious and interested” when he documented the government declassified next for future seasons of Declassified.

“It seems like kind of an inexhaustible source for the series in a way,” he continued.

The Zoolander actor noted, “People don't let the truth get in the way of good story. That's the old adage. They'll continue to believe in conspiracies, just because they're more fun.”

Meanwhile, Secrets Declassified will premiere today on History channel.