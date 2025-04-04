Jungkook’s next big move isn’t a BTS reunion?

Jungkook’s next big move might not be a BTS reunion but a solo surprise instead.

It appears that Jungkook may not be gearing up for a BTS reunion right after his military discharge, but he has something special planned for his fans.

The BTS ARMY has been buzzing with excitement over the possibility of Jungkook kicking off a solo tour once he completes his mandatory service ahead of the highly anticipated BTS reunion.

It is pertinent to note that no official confirmation of any solo tour has come from Jungkook or BigHit Music. The anticipation has been only fueled by mere rumours and fans' chatter.

The solo tour rumors began gaining traction on March 27, when popular social media accounts like Pop Base and Jungkook Data hinted on X (formerly Twitter) that Jungkook had an important announcement to make.

Although no specific details were provided, fans quickly jumped to conclusions, speculating that a solo tour was on the way.

Social media was flooded with eager fans expressing their excitement, with fans saying, "Ready for the solo tour announcement."

"Yayy can’t wait to see my Jungook on stage," another remarked.

"This exactly what I’ve been waiting for," wrote a third,

Meanwhile, some sane fans remain skeptical, asking, "Is this news true, or just a rumours?"

Despite the growing excitement, neither Jungkook nor BigHit has issued an official statement regarding the nature of the announcement.

For the unversed, Jungkook was enlisted on December 11, 2023, and is scheduled to be discharged on June 11, 2025.