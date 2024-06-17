Justin Bieber’s mom celebrates his first Father’s Day as expectant dad

Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette, declared her son will be ‘the best daddy ever’

Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, is confident he’s going to be the best father ever.

On Sunday, June 16, Mallette took to Instagram to honor the 30-year-old pop star for Father’s Day, as he anticipates his first child with wife Hailey Bieber. Sharing several photos, including snaps of Justin with his pregnant wife, Mallette expressed her joy and pride.

“Happy Father’s Day, Justin,” began the 49-year-old in her caption. “You’ve always wanted to be a dad ever since I can remember. You have so much love to give. You’re gonna be the best daddy ever. You already are. LOVE YOU!!”

On her Instagram Stories, Mallette added to the celebration by reposting one of the images, writing, “Happy Father’s Day my son. Soooo excited.”

Mallette also paid tribute to her own father, Justin’s grandfather Bruce, sharing a few photos of him with her and Justin.



She wrote, “I’m so grateful you’re in my life. Your presence, support, and kindness have meant the world to me,” she wrote. “Thank you for always being there, and for the love you’ve given. You’re a great dad and wonderful grandfather. I cherish you deeply. I love you so much!”

The joyous occasion follows the couple’s pregnancy announcement on May 9, shared via a joint Instagram post.