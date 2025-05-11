'Suits' spin-off show axed after one season: Here’s why

NBC cancels Suits LA after season one

Gabriel Macht famed Suits was renewed for a spin off series, which premiered on NBC this year.

The fresh series revolved around Stephen Amell’s character Ted Black, who is a practicing lawyer in a big firm.

Besides starring Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Maggie Grace, the legal drama also brought back OG Macht to for a few scenes to reprise his role as Harvey Specter.

Despite bringing the original character, the new show did not receive the kind of success the makers were expecting.

Due to a lack of success, NBC has axed the series just like it cancelled The Irrational, Lopez vs Lopez, Night Court and Found, reported Variety.

The spin off series came out after the success of initial show which ran from 2011 to 2019 and became a massive hit.

Unfortunately, Suits LA failed to garner the same amount of love and attention from the viewers.

The American sitcom originally starred Gabriel along with Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres and Patrick J. Adams. The comedy drama ran for nine seasons and ended in 2019.