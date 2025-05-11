King Charles to finally ‘address’ Harry emotional plea to protect reign

The relationship between King Charles and his estranged son, Prince Harry, seems to be at an all-time low, especially after the Duke of Sussex’s explosive BBC interview.

The Duke of Sussex, who was visibly emotional, expressed that he was “gutted” by the court’s decision for his UK security appeal, also calling it as a ‘institutional stitch-up’. In the same interview, he expressed that he was open to a reconciliation but the overall interview did more damage to any chances for a truce.

Royal commentator Sarah-Louise Robertson suggested that the King should speak to his son as he appeared “really forlorn and really sad”. She noted that even if Charles doesn’t speak to him as his son, he would still have to speak to him as a “peer of the realm”.

However, the king may be forced to intervene in the matter, not for the sake of familial ties, but for much greater issue of his reign and his legacy.

Charles, who had the longest period waiting as the heir to the British throne, reportedly had crucial plans about how he wants his reign to look like. The royal had been a lifelong environmentalist and had plans to modernise the monarchy.

However, with his cancer diagnosis and family feuds dominating the headlines, Charles is understood to be frustrated as his important work is being side-lined. Some have speculated that the king should find a way to address the matter even if it means to reconcile.

“When history comes to be written about the king, this will reflect badly on him,” said Peter Hunt, a former royal correspondent for the BBC. “He represents an institution that is about family, unity and fostering forgiveness. His role is to bring people together, and yet he can’t bring people together on his doorstep.”

“It’s a private issue but they are using the full weight of the institution to respond to him,” Hunt added.

Ahead of the VE day, the Palace had issued a message hoping that “nothing distracts or detracts” from the celebrations ahead. Although, it only aided to keep more spotlight on the matter.

If nothing else works, the King might be forced to address his son just to shift the focus back to his work for the monarchy rather than his bitter feuds.