Walton Goggins reunites with ‘White Lotus’ costar in ‘SNL’ debut

Walton Goggins was joined by his ‘White Lotus’ costar as he made ‘SNL’ hosting debut

Walton Goggins gave The White Lotus fans a glimpse into his and Sam Rockwell’s characters’ lives as the latter joined him during his Saturday Night Live debut.

The 53-year-old actor appeared in the weekend comedy show as the host during the May 10th episode. The episode also included a pre-taped sketch which costarred Rockwell and Goggins.

The musical number portrayed the costars as “fully grown-ass men” with “tiny baby feet.”

The comedy sketch presented a very different side of Rockwell and Goggins’ characters, who went on a drug-induced search for revenge in the show.

Later in the episode, Goggins joked about his character in season 3 of the HBO series, which ended up becoming a heartthrob among fans, referring to the memes about how hot he was despite his “receding hairline” and looking “greasy.”

“I’ve had the same hairline since I was 7. It’s not receding, it’s holding its ground,” he quipped.

The references to the show however, ended here and Goggins avoided the subject of his costar, Aimee Lou Wood, whom he was rumoured to be in a rift with.