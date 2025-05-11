Blackpink Rose gets cosy with Jennie at Met Gala: Watch

Rose and Jennie Kim seemingly exchanged some major tea with each other during their Met Gala reunion.

On Sunday, May 11, the APT hitmaker treated her fans with a photo dump from the annual fashion extravaganza, which took place earlier this week, capturing some cosy moments from the fan-favorite Blackpink duo.

Among other photos, one showed Rose, 28, sitting on Jennie’s lap during the 2025 Met Gala afterparty.

"[red heart emoji] the big met dump [red heart emoji]," she captioned the montage of photos and videos, which offered a sneak peek of her time at the star-studded event held on Monday, May 5.

Moreover, a video captured the Slow Motion singer and Rose chatting about something, which made their fans curious about their conversation.

"I just know it chaennie are spilling the hottest tea ever," suggested one fan.

"I need to know what they are talking about," another asked, while a third fan complimented, "Rosè and Jennie >>>>> any other duo."

In addition to posing alongside Jennie, Rose snapped a selfie with BRAT hitmaker Charli XCX.

Notably, Jennie and Rose latest get together came after after BLACKPINK shared the exciting news that the K-pop girl group — featuring Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa — is reuniting for a spectacular 2025 world tour.