Meghan Markle sends subtle message to Prince Harry's homeland amid tensions

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020

Prince Harry is tipping his hat to his homeland despite losing his UK security appeal and becoming further estranged from his family.

The Duke of Sussex joined his wife Meghan Markle at the May 9 show of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour, wearing a gray Kemo Sabe cowboy hat which turned out to be far more than just a fashion statement.

Meghan shared a peek inside the hat on Instagram the next day, captioning it, “My husband’s hat gets a twirl.”

Inside were the words “Archie,” “Lili” and “My Love,” along with sketches of the American, UK, and California flags, plus an outline of the map of Africa — a subtle nod to Harry’s roots, family, and global identity, respectively.

The outing came just days after Harry, 40, lost his court appeal for police protection in the UK. “I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” he told the BBC in a bombshell interview, calling the situation “really quite sad.”

Still, he expressed hope for healing: “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

But royal insiders aren’t so sure. A source recently told Us Weekly that the “whole institution,” including King Charles, doesn’t “trust” Harry with their private conversations anymore, lest they become “splashed across the American press.”

“Harry did what his mother [Diana] did and it’s impossible to come back into the fold after that,” the source noted.