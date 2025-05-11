Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with new pictures: ‘Unreal’

Khloe Kardashian delights fans with surprising pictures from award show

Khloe Kardashian surprised fans with striking resemblance to one of her family members in her recent pictures.

The 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday, May 10th, and shared a glimpse into her look at the German Perfume Awards in Dusseldorf.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned a purple sequin gown to the big night where she received an accolade for her new perfume XO Khloe, however fans noticed another interesting detail in the pictures.

Eagle-eyed fans flocked to the comments section and compared Khloe to her mom, Kris Jenner.

“That 3rd pic is the most I’ve seen you look identical to Kris,” one person wrote, to which another added, “Agree.”

“Oh what a compliment!!!!!!” Khloe replied.

Praising her appearance, another fan wrote, “This is definitely your prime era, babe.”

The momager herself wrote, “I’m SCREAMING!!!!! I’m so proud my beautiful girl!!!!!.”

“Duftstars thank you! What an incredible honor!! I am still floating! XO Khloe,” the mom of two wrote in the caption of her post.

Kris and Khloe have previously acknowledged their striking resemblance, and proving that the two even think alike, both of them accidentally twinned at Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS holiday party.

The duo sported the same minidress from Kylie Jenner’s clothing line, Khy, with the momager wearing it in warm white and Khloe rocking the black.