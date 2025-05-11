DC CEO James Gunn addresses if Matt Reeves is going to direct 'Batman 2'

Robert Pattinson to return as Batman in 2027 sequel

The Batman II has not even entered production yet, and it has already become a part of controversy.

Rumours have been circulating on the internet that Matt Reeves, the man who created the magic of the 2022 film, has been ditched as the director of the sequel.

One of the reputable movie insiders Jeff Sneider posted the picture of Production Weekly report of the upcoming movie, which had names of all the people working the behind the scenes on the film.

It had Matt’s name as the writer but not as director, which started a debate online if the filmmaker will be returning for the sequel.

DC CEO James Gunn has addressed the matter on X to clarify fans’ confusion.

One of the social media users asked online if Reeves will be directing The Batman Part II. To which Gunn responded by simply saying, “Yes. Huh?”

The Robert Pattinson starrer was initially set to come out in 2026, but it has now been postponed to October 1, 2027.

The Superman director revealed that as the script was yet incomplete therefore the makers had to delay the movie.

The forthcoming film is going to bring back Pattinson as the DC superhero along with Colin Farrell, who will be reprising his role as Penguin.