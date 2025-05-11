Walton Goggins jokes about ‘White Lotus’ at ‘SNL’ amid costar feud rumours

Walton Goggins took a lighthearted jab at The White Lotus season 3 during his Saturday Night Live debut, while he is rumoured to be in a rift with costar Aimee Lou Wood.
The 53-year-old actor hosted the weekend comedy show on May 10th, while Arcade Fire appeared as a musical guest.
During his first monologue, Goggins quipped, "Most of you probably know me from The White Lotus. No spoilers, but I die."
The Fatman star steered clear of mentioning his costar or their feud, as he continued to talk about the show.
Describing his character Rick as "brooding," Goggins detailed that "the internet seemed to find that attractive," adding, "Some of my friends have even asked me, What does it feel like to become a s-- symbol at 53 years old? And you know what, if I'm being honest, it feels fantastic."
However, the feeling didn’t last long as he added, "At least it did, until I Googled myself and read some of the headlines," highlighting the articles that focused on his "receding hairline" and "bulging" eyes.
The Sex Education alum and Goggins first fueled the flames of feud rumours when fans noticed that they had blocked each other on Instagram.
However, recently at the Met Gala, Wood commented that she “loved” working with Goggins when asked about him.
Soon after, fans noticed that Goggins and Wood had began following each other on the app again.
Buckingham Palace releases powerful video message amid tensions in London
Prince of Wales makes effort to convince King Charles over crucial matter: 'they can trust him'
'Beautiful Things' hitmaker Benson Boone proves he’s no longer his fans' 'little secret'
‘Night Court’ gets cancelled abruptly by NBC as season three comes to an end
Kardashians star Khloé gets candid about sibling comparison
The Prince of Wales suffers fresh blow amid growing tensions with Prince Harry