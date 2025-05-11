Elton John and '400 artists' appeal government to introduce AI copyright laws

Coldplay, Paul McCartney also support Elton John in the move

Elton John and other multiple artists are concerned about the protection of copyrights in the modern day which is very much dominated by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

To express their distress, he along with 400 artists have sent a special letter to the government of the United Kingdom requesting them to introduce proper copyright law in the age of AI.

Taking it to Instagram, John shared the letter referring to the Prime Minister of the UK.

He wrote in the caption, “We, along with 400 other creatives, have signed and sent this letter to the Prime Minister, urging him to give Government support to proposals that would protect copyright in the age of AI.”

“This comes ahead of a crunch vote on the plans in the House of Lords on Monday 12th May.”

The 78-year-old British singer also gave special shoutout to Member of House of Lords Baroness Kidron for showing support in the matter.

“We thank Baroness Kidron for her support and hope that parliamentarians across the political spectrum will listen and vote to support the UK’s creative industries.”

Reportedly, Coldplay, The Beatles’ Paul McCartney and Dua Lipa are some of those artist who joined hand with Elton in putting forward this special request.