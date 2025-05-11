Brooke Shields offers valuable advice for successful marriage

Brooke Shields has recently shared valuable advice for a successful marriage.

The Endless Love appeared on Drew Barrymore Show last week and reflected on the importance of communication in marriage.

Brooke, who married Chris Henchy in 2001, responded to the talk show host’s question about how she and her husband function as a unit

The Blue Lagoon star admitted, “It changes all the time.”

“And I think that’s the thing most shocking for people because you feel like it’s bait-and-switch,” remarked the 59-year-old.

One key suggestion, Brooke mentioned that one should be willing to express to their spouse “because they are not mind readers”.

“I will go through some growth period or becoming CEO of my own company and seeing my girls like they are so much going on,” continued the Suddenly Susan actress.

Brooke pointed out that her husband “doesn’t necessarily knows what I am going through and he can’t read my mind”.

“All of these changes for me and coming into this era of my life without just being a mother, I have to inform him,” explained the Fury Vengeance actress.

Therefore, Brooke noted, “We get uncomfortable and then I get mad and he doesn’t understand but I have not bothered to talk to him about it.”

The actress said, “I am a big person of therapy and talking. He is not.”

Meanwhile, Drew chimed in and said, “I guess this is a normal dynamic.”

“Every time I am done with my session my husband asked are you fixed? Are you done,” added Brooke.