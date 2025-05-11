Prince Harry suffers personal loss after violating King Charles privacy

Prince Harry suffered a major loss after invading King Charles' privacy with eyebrows raising remark about his father's health.

The Duke of Sussex recently made it to the headlines after his plea in the high-profile security case was dismissed by the UK court.

While expressing his disappointment over the legal verdict, Harry talked to BBC and publicly extended a peace talks offer to the royal family.

He said, "Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has, he, he won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."

Soon after Harry's comment related to Charles' health, royal fans and commentators called out the Duke for creating more problems for the King.

Now, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said that the Duke of Sussex must have released that he went too far with his interview, resulting in losing the support of Britons.

In conversation with the Mirror, she stated, "I suspect that Harry said more than he had perhaps intended because he was consumed with anger that the court decision had gone against him."

She added, "I think he might now realise that he went too far in talking about his father’s health. That was a clear invasion of the privacy that Harry himself so covets. And he might also realise that he has, in my opinion, now lost the support of the vast majority of the British public."