Tyler Perry regrets going to hospital in THIS country
Tyler Perry recalled a painful incident of injury abroad
Tyler Perry is revealing why he regretted going to the hospital in Italy.
Perry appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show and recalled going to a hospital in the picturesque country while filming the third installment of his Why Did I Get Married? film series, titled Why Did I Get Married Again?.
The filmmaker had gone on a bike ride and ended up falling and breaking his shoulder bone.
"I went for a bike ride in Elba and flipped over the handle bars, broke my collarbone, had to have surgery," Perry recalled. "It was terrible."
When the host asked whether he had surgery there, Perry replied, “Worst mistake in my life. If you're ever in Italy — God, I love my Italian people, but don't go to the hospital there."
He detailed how a staff member tried to put on a clavicle brace to stabilize his injury without giving him any pain medication.
"This guy, he looks at me, he says, 'I can fix. I can fix,'" Perry recalled. "And he puts the strap on me, pulls... I screamed so loud, man, I think I woke up everybody in the whole country. It was awful."
"I didn't know it was broken and it separated in two places and he was trying to pull it together with no pain meds. Nothing! So I got drunk as hell, got on the plane, and came back to America and had surgery."
