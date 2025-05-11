Joe Jonas gushes about working with Ela Taubert: ‘it’s a privilege’

Joe Jonas reflects on working experience with Ela Taubert

Joe Jonas gushed over his experience of working with Ela Taubert as they recorded their energetic song, ¿Cómo Pasó?.

Ela joined forces with the Sucker crooner after she messaged him on Instagram and he responded to it.

In an interview with the Today.com, the Cake by the Ocean singer talked about what it was like working with the Latin musician.

"Working with Ela was one of those rare moments where the energy in the room just clicks. She has this beautiful vulnerability in her voice that immediately pulls you in," he said of the musician.

"From the first demo, I knew this song had heart and collaborating with her just made it even more special," he continued. "She brings so much truth to her music, and it was a privilege to be a part of that."

What A Man Gotta Do hitmaker adds that Ela has a "quiet power" when it some to her song writing that "feels personal and poetic, but also universal. That balance is hard to find."

Joe expressed his admiration for Ela, saying she’s "creating her own space in Latin pop" and that her music reflects her heart in every lyric and melody.

He added that he enjoys collaborating with artist who have a strong "point of view," which Ela certainly brings to her work.

Ela came under spotlight after winning the Best New Artist Latin at Grammy Awards last November. Her new album Preguntas a Las 11:11 was released earlier this month.