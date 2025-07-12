Taylor Swift’s bridesmaid look sparks wedding rumours?

Taylor Swift attended Lena Dunham’s wedding as bridesmaid in intimate London ceremony.

In September 2021, Taylor Swift quietly stepped into the role of bridesmaid for her longtime friend Lena Dunham, who married musician Luis Felber in a small wedding held in London.

Swift wore a silver pleated gown designed by Christopher Kane. The dress featured rhinestone spaghetti straps and a matching belt. Along with the other bridesmaids, she carried a pearl clutch created by designer Susan Alexandra, keeping the look soft and elegant for the occasion.

The ceremony took place at the Union Club in Soho with only around sixty guests in attendance. It was a private event, kept away from cameras and headlines, focused fully on the couple and their closest circle.

Swift and Dunham became friends in 2012 after Dunham publicly praised Swift’s Red album. Their bond grew over the years, and the singer’s presence at the wedding showed how strong that friendship remained.

Though Swift is used to sold-out arenas and flashing lights, she kept a low profile throughout the ceremony, standing quietly beside the bride and offering her full support.

"In terms of the bridal party, if we include siblings, we were nine," Lena told Vogue. "You can have a far bigger wedding with less bridesmaids, but I guess it just speaks to how excited I was to have my close friends there."

However, Taylor was joined by a small circle of Lena’s closest people, including actress Myha'la Herrold, Tommy Dorfman, creative mind Rosa Mercuriadis, podcast partner Alissa Bennett, and a few family members.