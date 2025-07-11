Romeo Beckham escalates feud with Brooklyn in bold social media move

Romeo Beckham takes a swipe at brother Brooklyn amid family tensions

Romeo Beckham appeared to escalate tensions within the family on Friday by taking what many saw as a pointed swipe at his brother Brooklyn-just hours after reports surfaced claiming that both Romeo and Cruz had blocked Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz on Instagram.

The 22-year-old model, drew attention as he posted a screenshot of Justin Bieber's new song Walking Away and also added the comment 'Yup,' which many interpreted as a subtle but sharp dig amid the ongoing family drama.

At the time, both Cruz, 20, and Romeo were still following Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, but it seems things took a turn after Brooklyn shared birthday wish to their younger sister Harper.

His post notably featured a family photo that excluded both Cruz and Romeo-a move that Nicola also endorsed by reposting it.

There are reports that Cruz and Romeo may have blocked Brooklyn come after a string of apparent jabs from Cruz toward his older brother on social media in recent weeks.

As for Romeo and Brooklyn, their relationship has reportedly been tensed for months. The tension was said to have stemmed from Romeo's past relationship with Kim Turnbull, who was rumoured to be at the heart of the brother's falling-out.

However, Kim addressed the rumours on June 16, firmly denying any romantic involvement with Brooklyn and stating that she has only ever shared a friendship with him.

To note, Brooklyn and Nicola was notably absent from David's 50th birthday party in May, while the aspiring chef also did not appear to publicly congratulate dad David, 50, on his knighthood last month.