David Corenswet recalls ‘shocking’ off script moment with Rachel Brosnahan

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan had a few unexpected moments while filming James Gunn’s Superman, and they’re now sharing some of the behind-the-scenes stories.

In a lighthearted joint interview with PEOPLE, the stars opened up about surprising each other on set and the kind of energy they brought to their roles.

Brosnahan praised her co-star’s approach to playing the iconic Man of Steel, saying, “He’s a really fearless actor. He was playing with the different sides of this character all the time.”

Corenswet, clearly amused, responded with a moment he won’t forget—when Brosnahan delivered a line that hit so hard, he blurted out an unplanned response.

“She made me curse at her,” he said with a laugh.

“The way she delivered one particular line made me sort of involuntarily say, ‘Oh f*ck you,’ which I think was a shock to all of us. She got me. She caught me off guard and made me feel really hurt in that moment. And so I, in character, shot back at her.”

Corenswet’s raw reaction wasn’t the only candid exchange on set.

According to a recent GQ feature, director James Gunn also shared his own behind-the-scenes insight into their working dynamic, especially when it came to Corenswet’s eagerness to understand every layer of the role.

“Sometimes his questions are great, and I totally see where they make him better, and because they make him better, they make the movie better,” Gunn said.

“But every once in a while, it’s just one question too many, and it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, just, David, stop, stop, for a minute.’”

But their collaboration clearly runs on mutual respect.

Gunn added, “The beautiful thing about me and David is that he knows that about himself and he knows where my limits are. And when I say, ‘David, shut the f*ck up,’ David totally gets it and does not take that personally.”