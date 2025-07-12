Kid Cudi, fashion designer Lola Abecassis tie knot in ‘peaceful’ French wedding

Kid Cudi and Lola Abecassis get married

Kid Cudi and Lola Abecassis Sartore are officially husband and wife. The rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, married the fashion designer on Saturday, June 28, in a romantic ceremony held in Èze, South of France.

The intimate celebration took place at Cap Estel, a stunning coastal venue overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

Speaking to Vogue, Sartore described the day as a dream come true.

“We’re on cloud nine in our little bubble of love,” she shared. “It’s so overwhelming to receive so much love in such a short amount of time. You want this feeling to never end.”

Reflecting on the ceremony, she added, “It was really the most perfect, flawless, peaceful day, and we want to do it all over again. Looking back, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The couple exchanged vows in the lush garden with panoramic ocean views, in a ceremony officiated by Pastor Rich. “It was bliss,” Sartore recalled.

“A moment out of time where the world stopped, and it was just the two of us ... It was just us and our love, and it was the purest moment.”

As per the details shared by PEOPLE, the celebration didn’t stop at the ceremony. Guests enjoyed cocktail hour by the pool, followed by dinner on the lawn.

Later, the party moved inside where the venue’s restaurant was transformed into a cozy speakeasy, styled with red and pink velvets for a warm, intimate vibe.

At the after-party, Cudi took the mic to perform two songs from his upcoming album, which he revealed is inspired by their love story.

Sartore, who previously worked as a designer at Louis Vuitton and now serves as head designer at ERL, first met Cudi in 2018 during Virgil Abloh’s debut show for Louis Vuitton.

The two quietly dated for years before getting engaged in December 2023 during a trip to Kyoto. They shared the news on Instagram in April 2024, which also marked the first time they publicly confirmed their relationship.

Cudi, 41, is also a proud father to his daughter Vada, from a previous relationship.