Justin Bieber agrees to settle his massive debt to Scooter Braun: Report

The record executive reportedly 'stepped in to help' Bieber pay off his debt after cancelling his 'Justice' tour

Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun are finally ready to close the book on their fractured relationship.

According to TMZ, the 31-year-old pop star has agreed to pay millions to Braun’s Hybe company after settling a messy financial dispute.

The dispute traces back to 2022, when Bieber abruptly cancelled his 2022 Justice tour which was funded by entertainment company AEG. Page Six reported that Braun “stepped in to help” Bieber and paid off his debt to AEG.

However, Bieber has since been unable to pay back Braun and his company Hyde.

In the new deal, Bieber agreed to repay the $26 million, as well as half of the $11 million Braun claimed he was owed in unpaid commissions.

The legal drama comes amid growing scrutiny over Bieber’s finances.

TMZ’s recent documentary, What Happened to Justin Bieber?, claimed the singer was nearing “financial collapse” before he sold his music catalog for $200 million in 2022.

“Justin said, ‘I gotta sell it now.’ And he sold it in December. That’s how broke he was,” said executive producer Harvey Levin.

The debt may have also driven a wedge between Bieber and Braun, whose working relationship spanned over 15 years.

“It’s not the same as it was,” Braun admitted last month on The Diary of a CEO podcast. Still, he added, “Myself and everyone from the old team is rooting for him.”