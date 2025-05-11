Blake Lively’s legal team issues new attack against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal battle takes new turn ahead of trial

Blake Lively’s legal team is not to rest after Justin Baldoni sued them for $400 million in his defamation lawsuit.

The Jane the Virgin actor alleged that he lost $400 million because of his It Ends With Us co-star.

Lively’s lawyers have reportedly requested Baldoni and Wayfarer studios’ financial records as a proof for the financial loss, as per documents obtained by TMZ.

The Gossip Girl alum’s legal team claimed that Baldoni and his attorney have only offered “non-privileged documents concerning their damages” during a recent meeting, rather than unrestricted access to all of the actor and filmmaker’s financial records.

This comes after Baldoni’s lawyers subpoenaed Taylor Swift for a potential testimony in the future trial, scheduled for March 2026.

In his lawsuit, Baldoni claimed that Lively had used Swift’s name as “her dragon” to threaten him with the pop superstar’s influence.

However, in response, the Grammy winner’s spokesperson claimed that “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie.”

Ahead of Swift being summoned in the case, Lively’s attorney Mike Gottlieb argued that Swift has no reason to be called into court for the case.

“This is a case about what happened to Blake Lively when she raised claims of sexual harassment on the set. It’s not a case about how songs were chosen for the movie,” he argued.

He added, “Do they have any actual relevance to the case at hand? You can’t just go around subpoenaing people because they’re famous and you think it will generate a bunch of headlines.”