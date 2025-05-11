Prince William's true feelings about Harry's bombshell interview revealed

Prince William made a final decision about his future ties with Prince Harry as their feud grew.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down from his senior royal role in 2020, is still not on good talking terms with his family especially his father King Charles and the Prince of Wales.

From writing bombshell Spare to an explosive Netflix interview, Harry's relationship with the royals kept getting estranged with the royals.

Most recently, the former worker gave an interview to BBC, recording his protest and expressing his devastation over a setback in his security case.

Now, an insider told US Weekly that the future King "doesn’t talk about Harry anymore."

The source said, "Everyone knows it’s a subject that they shouldn’t bring up, so he hasn’t brought up the interview and won’t."

As per the report, William is "done" with his younger sibling and, "When he (William) becomes king, everybody thinks the divide will become even wider."

Notably, Harry himself revealed in his latest interview that "...some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book, of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things, but I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore."