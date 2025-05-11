'Superman': James Gunn drops exciting update about official trailer

David Corenswet starrer 'Superman' is set to hit theatres on July 11

David Corenswet’s Superman has already been teased by the makers.

A few days ago, director James Gunn dropped the teaser trailer of the film, showing fans a glimpse of the new action sci-fi flick.

The official trailer of the Corenswet starrer is yet to be released and fans are eagerly waiting to see what’s in store.

Gunn has finally teased if the trailer is ready to be shared with the world.

One of the fans tried to find out when the new glimpse is coming out as he teased James on Threads by writing ‘blink twice if the Superman trailer is ready.’

The DC CEO responded by dropping a series of emojis mimicking blinking twice, hinting that the trailblazer will be shared soon.

On the other hand, another desperate fan tried finding out production updates from James by asking, “How close is the film to being done? 90%?"

The 58-year-old revealed, "Oh more than that. Just finishing some VFX and the sound mix."

Backed by Warner Bros, the 2025 Superman is slated to release on July 11 featuring David alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult and Isabela Merced.