Blake Shelton makes rare comments about Gwen Stefani’s sons

Blake Shelton has recently made rare comments about her stepsons, whom he shares with wife Gwen Stefani.

The musician, who released his new album For Recreational Use Only, told PEOPLE that his stepsons Kingston and Zuma pursued their passions and he was excited about it.

“When they get up there, you would assume they've been doing this for 10 years. They're very comfortable and not rattled at all,” said the 48-year-old.

Blake revealed that his stepsons followed their parents’ footsteps, as he stated, “They have three professional musicians in their life and have grown up standing on the side of the stages watching this their entire life.”

“So, they have it in their mind how to be when they get out there — but man, I sure wasn't that calm when I would get onstage,” remarked the musician.

While talking about his son’s singing skills, Blake further said, “That particular venue makes more sense for Zuma. He's leaning into country music pretty much 150 percent.”

“He's a fan of older country music and newer country music, which has been pretty crazy for us to see,” continued the singer.

Reflecting on parenting his sons, Blake added, “I never try to force my music.”

“I think just accidentally throughout his lifetime, when he rides in the truck with me somewhere, he can't help but hear whatever station I have on,” he concluded.