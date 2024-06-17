'The Outsiders', 'Stereophonic' claim top honours at 2024 Tony Awards

At the 77th Annual Tony Awards, The Outsiders and Stereophonic emerged as the big winners, taking home the awards for Best Musical and Best Play, respectively.



The Outsiders, an adaptation of S.E. Hinton's novel, edged out Hell's Kitchen, featuring music by Alicia Keys, in a closely contested category.

While Hell's Kitchen earned acting wins for Maleah Joi Moon and Kecia Lewis, The Outsiders secured a crucial win for director Danya Taymor, ultimately clinching the top prize.

Stephen Sondheim's iconic musical, Merrily We Roll Along, emerged victorious, winning the prestigious Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

Meanwhile, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' poignant family drama, appropriate, secured the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

Notably, Stereophonic made history as the most nominated play in Tony Awards history, with an impressive 13 potential wins within its reach.

Stereophonic didn't break records, but it won five Tony Awards, solidifying its standout status. Notable Hollywood figures like Daniel Radcliffe, Sarah Paulson, and Jeremy Strong also received their first Tony Awards that night.

“This play is a cry from the heart and an exhortation to face up to the difficult truths that are staring us all down right now,” Strong said as he accepted the Tony Award.

Jonathan Groff won his first Tony Award for Merrily We Roll Along, praising his co-stars and lifelong love for musical theater, which began with recording Tony Awards on VHS as a child.

“To actually be able to be a part of making theater in the city, and just as much to watch the work of this incredible, incredible community has been the greatest gift and pleasure of my life,” Groff said.

At the Tony Awards ceremony, a significant number of female directors were recognised in the Best Direction of a Musical category. Four talented women were nominated, with Danya Taymor winning the award.