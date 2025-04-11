Meghan Markle issues delightful update after Prince Harry court hearing

Meghan Markle celebrates career milestone in new delightful message

Meghan Markle shared delightful news with fans after Prince Harry's two-day court hearing in the UK regarding his security arrangement.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex expressed her gratitude and sent 'love' to her well-wishers for the support they have been showing for her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

In a new post, Meghan shared a small video clip from the recording of the first episode of her podcast which featured the founder of a renowned dating app, Whitney Wolfe Herd.

The mother-of-two also shared a screenshot of the Apple podcast rating in which Confessions of a Female Founder grabbed the fourth position.

Meghan wrote, "So grateful for the love and support! Keep listening to ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ anywhere you get your podcasts."

It is important to note that Meghan Markle celebrated her career milestone after Prince Harry's back-to-back appearances in the London court on April 8 and 9.

For the unversed, he is fighting a case against the Home Office related to his security, which was downsized after he stepped down from his active royal working role in 2020.

However, the final verdict has still not been made public, and as per BBC, a "written decision is expected at a later date."