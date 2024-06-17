Kevin Brophy, ‘Lucan’ and ‘Hell Night’ star dies at 70

Kevin Brophy dies at 70

Kevin Brophy is no more.



Brophy, who starred and bagged credits for the TV series Lucan and films Hell Night and The Long Riders, passed away on May 11 at the age of 70, according to Deadline.

The actor died because of stage 4 cancer, fighting the disease for ten years, ultimately losing the battle at the family home in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

Brohpy was Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, but later his family moved to the San Fernando Valley. He then relocated to Del Mar, California for high school.

Besides his famous features in the films The Long Riders (1980) and the horror classic Hell Night (1981), he also appeared in several guest roles in motion pictures and television series, appearing on The Love Boat, M*A*S*H, Growing Pains, The Hardy Boys Mysteries and Hart to Hart.

After retirement, he got a job at at the Hotel Bel Air and the Luxe Hotel, Beverly Hills.

He left behind his wife, Amy Prettyman Brophy, his mother Carol, brother John (Wendy), his children Kelly, Michael (Lindsey), Megan, Ryan, and grandchildren Jarrah and Saylor as survivors.