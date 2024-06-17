Jennifer Lopez honors Ben Affleck in tributary post amid marriage strain

Jennifer Lopez recently posted Father's Day Tribute to Ben Affleck on the special occasion.
The 54-year-old actress took to her Instagram to celebrate the Justice League actor to mark Father's Day on Sunday, June 16.
She posted a black and white photo alongside a caption that read: "Our hero. Happy Father's Day."
In addition, Jlo also honored her father right after she posted Affleck's photo on her Stories.
This came after the couple attended Affleck's son Samuel's graduation party along with his former wife Jennifer Garner in Brentwood, California.
Amid reports of marital tension, Lopez and the air star flaunted their wedding rings, celebrating the 12-year-old on his big day.
Previously, the couple was under scrutiny for being "still friendly" despite their marriage troubles.
Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE about their reconciliation, a source said it was a "good sign" that they attended a basketball game together.
For the unversed, Affleck, who shares Violet and Seraphina with Jennifer Garner, is a stepdad to Lopez's 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.
Meanwhile, Lopez welcomed her twins with former husband Marc Anthony.
