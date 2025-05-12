Jennifer Lopez getting cosmetic fixes to look young

Jennifer Lopez has recently turned to cosmetic surgery to look young.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that JLo “takes care of herself, and that’s always worked in her favour, especially as she ages, but like everyone else in Hollywood she's succumbed to getting a bit of help from the professionals to smooth out those tiny lines and wrinkles”.

“For some reason she’s hell-bent on denying it – she wants everyone to believe it’s all 100 percent natural,” mentioned an insider.

However, the source told the outlet, “People are whispering that she’s getting Botox in the forehead and fillers in other areas of the face.”

“She’s gotten quite good at sneaking off for these appointments and they’ve gotten increasingly frequent recently,” remarked an insider.

The source revealed that JLo is “not doing anything too invasive,” but the actress is “getting lots of maintenance work”.

“She’s also religious about facials and body wraps and pampers her hair,” continued an insider.

The source pointed out, “There have always been rumours she had a nose job years ago, and she won’t even cop to that.”

“You can’t blame her for wanting to turn back the clock – she’s set her sights on a huge movie career and an Oscar,” shared an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added that JLo quietly scheduling cosmetic procedures as JLo “wants to meet a man and fall in love again” and even she can “snag starring roles in major movies”.