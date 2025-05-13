Jo O'Meara faces new health crisis after being rushed to hospital

Jo O'Meara, singer and songwriter best known for her time with S Club 7, has been rushed to the hospital after facing more health issues.

The music icon, who was earlier rushed to the hospital after suffering 'the worst pain', needed medical treatment following some serious complications.

The 46-year-old star shared a selfie on her Instagram Story, looking upset while lying in a hospital bed.

Jo looked heartbroken as she shared the update, using a crying emoji with her worried fans and celebrity friends. However, she said that she was feeling down about the latest setback, saying she never expected to be back in the hospital after thinking she was on the mend.

"Back in hospital! The back is back! I didn't expect to be in here today," she captioned.

Although the reason for her hospital visit isn't clear, Jo had emergency back surgery in November 2022 to remove a disc, which forced her to cancel several gigs, including her appearance at Fife Pride.