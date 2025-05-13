Andrew Garfield, GF Monica Barbaro meet ‘Buena Vista Social Club’ cast

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro at Broadway for ‘Buena Vista Social Club’

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro are clearly putting the “live” in We Live In Time, making the most of their time in New York City with yet another charming Broadway outing.

The couple turned heads over the weekend when they dropped by a performance of Buena Vista Social Club at the Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, May 11—and they didn’t just catch the show, they met the stars too.

Garfield, 41, and Barbaro, 34, posed for photos with Isa Antonetti, who plays the younger version of Omara, and the show’s choreographer Justin Peck. It seems the Tony-nominated production isn’t the only thing stealing the spotlight—this couple’s theater-hopping romance is putting on a show of its own.

Garfield kept it low-key with a black tee, white pants, and a navy baseball cap, while Barbaro added some shine with a sleek black trench coat, as seen in pictures obtained by People.

This wasn’t their only recent trip to the stage.

Just days earlier, on May 7, the Oscar-nominated duo were spotted sharing PDA en route to see Maybe Happy Ending.

They also caught Oh, Mary! at the Lyceum Theatre, where they posed for a group photo alongside theater notables like John C. Reilly, Quinta Brunson, and the show’s Tony-nominated creator and star, Cole Escola.

And it seems their love for live performance didn’t pause for the Met Gala either.

Before the big fashion night on May 5, the two attended a showing of John Proctor Is the Villain at the Booth Theatre, joining Sadie Sink, playwright Kimberly Belflower, and director Danya Taymor for a backstage snap.