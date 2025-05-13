Taylor Swift heartbroken despite latest outing with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift gets betrayal that shocked her deeply

Taylor Swift who has been known to be kind and a good friend among her inner circle has been left devastated at the recent turn of events.

The Cruel Summer crooner is left 'heartbroken' by the betrayal she has got from someone very close.

Sources report that the Eras Tour hitmaker feels 'exploited' in Lively Blake vs Justin Baldoni legal drama.

The 14-time Grammy winner has been subpoenaed as a witness in the legal feud Friday, May 9.

Daily Mail reported that this has left her 'very upset' and feels that she has been exploited by her BFF for her personal gain.

It is pertinent to note here that the lawyer who informed her about the court order was actually the lawyer of It Ends With Us director and not of Age of Adaline alum.

Despite that Kanye West's rival sees Lively as the one because of whom she has been forced into this saga.

The insider points it out, “Taylor has been aware that Blake has been exploiting her name for a while now, but this subpoena takes it to a whole new level.”

For the unversed, the two have been friends for long; in fact, Travis Kelce's girlfriend is even godmother too all three daughters of the actress.