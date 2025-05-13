Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble support Kim Kardashian in Paris before trial

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble show up in Paris before Kim Kardashian's trial

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are proving once again that nothing says “momager mode activated” quite like flying to Paris in full support of Kim Kardashian—especially when the stakes are high and the outfits are coordinated.

As seen in pictures obtained by E! News, the stylish duo were seen stepping out of their hotel on May 12, decked out in matching black looks and sunglasses, serving chic solidarity as Kim prepares to testify in one of the most harrowing chapters of her life.

Kris, 69, opted for drama with a long-sleeved dress and leather gloves, while Corey, 44, kept it cool in a sleek button-up and a statement chain. The fashion may have said runway, but the reason for the visit was anything but glamorous.

Kim, also 44, is expected to take the stand soon in the ongoing trial involving suspects in her 2016 armed robbery, where over $10 million in jewelry was stolen—most notably a 20-carat diamond ring from her then-husband Kanye West.

The terrifying incident took place at the Hôtel de Pourtalès, and according to investigators, five out of ten defendants were physically present. Two have admitted involvement, while the rest are denying any connection.

(Of the original twelve suspects, one has passed away and another is reportedly too ill to face trial.)

It’s a moment Kim has spoken about rarely but impactfully.

"Right as I was about to fall asleep, I heard guys running up the stairs," she recalled in a 2019 episode of Felony Files.

"They wanted my ring and my jewelry, so I didn't fight back. I just gave them everything and they tied me up." That night, she said, “really changed my whole life.”

Understandably, Kim avoided Paris for nearly two years after the ordeal, not setting foot back in the city until June 2018. The incident reshaped how she handles security and her public presence. Gone were the days of posting her whereabouts in real-time or casually flaunting high-value bling on Instagram.

In a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, she admitted, “After I was robbed in Paris, I haven't bought jewelry. I was ready to give it up.”