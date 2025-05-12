Halle Berry gives glimpse into Mother's Day plans with boyfriend

Halle Berry celebrates Mother's Day in 'unique' style

Halle Berry is celebrating Mother’s Day in the most unique manner as she offers rare insight into her relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt.

The 58-year-old actress, who is a member of the jury for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, took to her Instagram to share an inside glimpse into her celebration.

Berry explained that while she's planned a special celebration, her fans won’t be able to witness it.

Posing alongside her boyfriend, the Catwoman star explained, "I showed y'all how my day started. How my Mother's Day started. And now, I'm not going to show you, but I'm going to tell you how my Mother's Day is gonna end.

"First of all, we got our Let's Spin because Let's Spin just came out with this little travel size. And since we're in Cannes, France, I travelled with it for the first time. We're about to give it a spin."

For the unversed, the actress shares eldest child Nahla Ariela Aubry with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo-Robert Martinez with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

She is currently gearing up for the film festival, which is slated to commence on Tuesday, May 13.