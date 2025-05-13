Nicolas Cage makes ‘Spider-Noir’ debut!

Nicolas Cage as ‘Spider-Noir’

Nicolas Cage just swung into the spotlight, as Amazon finally gave fans a first look at the Oscar winner in Spider-Noir, the upcoming live-action series based on Marvel’s brooding, black-and-white Spidey spin-off.

The reveal came during Amazon’s upfronts presentation, and let’s just say, Cage looks ready to solve crime and sling webs—preferably in trench coats.

Premiering in 2026 on MGM+ and Prime Video, the series will be available in both black and white and color, for those who want to keep it classic or give it a modern spin.

Set in a gritty 1930s New York, Spider-Noir follows Cage as an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator who’s forced to confront his former life as the city’s only superhero.

Think moody monologues, shadowy alleyways, and a whole lot of vintage vibes with a Marvel twist.

Joining Cage in this noir-filled universe are Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, and Jack Huston. A packed guest star lineup includes Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, and more.

But just as Cage is slipping into a shadowy superhero role, he’s also opening up about one of his more vulnerable performances—himself.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Cage reflected on playing a fictionalized version of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, calling it his most difficult role to date.

“I think the hardest performance was The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because I was playing a character called Nick Cage and I couldn’t hide behind it,” said the 61-year-old actor.

The film followed a creatively blocked version of “Nick Cage” struggling with his career and personal life—including a strained relationship with an ex-wife, played by Sharon Horgan, and a daughter, portrayed by Lily Mo Sheen.

Recalling the experience, Cage admitted, “It was enormously uncomfortable. I felt very naked.” He added, “And in some ways embarrassed, that I was even playing a part that referred to himself as Nicolas or Nick Cage.”