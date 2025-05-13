Leonardo DiCaprio reveals most important woman in life

Hollywood's legend Leonardo DiCaprio kept things low-key as he treated his mom to a special outing on Mother’s Day.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner looked noticeably slimmer and kept it casual in a navy golf shirt, khaki pants and sneakers. After having lunch with his mum Irmelin Indenbirken, 82, at Chez Mia French restaurant in West Hollywood, the actor waited by the valet stand wearing a cap and sunglasses.

Leonardo's mother looked great in a floral dress, her blonde hair styled straight.

The Titanic star was seen holding a bouquet of bright yellow flowers to mark the beautiful occasion.

Although Irmelin and her ex-husband George DiCaprio have been divorced since their son was just a year old, George also joined them for lunch.

However, he kept it casual yet smart in a white golf shirt and blue pants.

For the unversed, Leonardo's parents split when he was only one, making him their only child. The iconic actor does have a stepbrother, Adam Farrar, 53, from his father George’s earlier relationship.