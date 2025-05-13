Why is Timothée Chalamet’s family not happy with Kylie Jenner?

Timothée Chalamet faces feuds between family and Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet may be head over heels for Kylie Jenner, but it seems his family isn’t exactly popping champagne over the relationship.

In fact, things at the Chalamet dinner table might be getting a little awkward—especially with his sister Pauline and even his mom weighing in.

Let’s start with mom. According to Timothée’s own mother, she's been getting updates about her son’s life from Kylie, not Timmy himself.

“Kylie was the one who told me that he would host Saturday Night Live for the third time,” she revealed to Business Insider.

And when it came to joining him on the red carpet at the SAG Awards? “I got a text on the Thursday before to ask if I'd be his date for that Saturday.”

But it’s not just a few missed texts that have eyebrows raising.

The real drama seems to be brewing between Timothée and his sister Pauline. Two sources close to the Wonka star have shared that his once-close relationship with Pauline is at “an all-time low”—and it’s all because of Kylie.

Apparently, Pauline’s not buying into the fairytale romance. One insider claimed, “She thinks she's with him to keep the spotlight on her.” Another added that Pauline believes Kylie “doesn’t share the same values and morals as he does,” and fears she’ll “leave him when she gets fed up.”

The rift has reportedly grown so wide that the siblings are barely speaking.

“Timothée and Pauline speak much less often than they used to because this relationship is creating a massive gap between them,” said the source. “It is sad and frustrating for both of them. The rift is deep.”

Meanwhile, Pauline has been throwing what many interpret as social media shade in Kylie’s direction—posting about billionaires, private jets, and extreme wealth.

Given Kylie’s status as a makeup mogul and once-dubbed “youngest self-made billionaire,” it’s not hard to read between the Instagram lines.

Despite the family tension, Timothée seems to be moving full steam ahead.

Sources claim he’s picked out a $300,000 engagement ring from Paris and is scoping out wedding venues in Europe.