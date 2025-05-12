Angelina Jolie ‘honoured’ to be a Godmother at Cannes Film Festival

Angelina Jolie has recently expressed her gratitude to serve as godmother of the 25th edition of the Trophée Chopard at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

“I am honoured to be Godmother at the Cannes Film Festival,” said the Maleficent actress via Variety.

Angelina stated, “I am pleased to have a moment to recognise young artists and their exceptional work.”

The Tomb Raider actress will present the trophy to rising stars Marie Colomb and Finn Bennett during a ceremony on Carlton Beach on May 16.

The presentation will take place during a dinner co-hosted by Cannes Film Festival president Iris Knobloch, general delegate Thierry Frémaux as well as Chopard co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele.

“I am so happy to welcome Angelina Jolie as our Trophée Chopard Godmother,” remarked Caroline.

She further said, “Her amazing movie career and dedication to making a difference in the world make her an ideal role model.”

“I know the rising talents we honour this year will be inspired by her journey and advice,” added Caroline.

For the unversed, Angelina was last seen in Pablo Larraín’s Maria and stars in Alice Winocour’s upcoming bilingual drama, Couture, which she also produced.

Meanwhile, the actress is no stranger to Cannes. She first attended the festival in 2004 where she appeared alongside Will Smith and Jack Black for the movie, Shark Tales and she came to the Croisette again in 2008 for Clint Eastwood’s Changeling.