Prince Harry's suffering far from over

Prince Harry's difficulties may persist for the foreseeable future as he "cannot switch off the trauma in his head," claimed the Duke's childhood priest.

The Duke of Sussex's former priest has released a stinging address to the Duke of Sussex for his “recent behaviour,” expressing her serious concerns for the royal.

“I grieve for that ginger-topped teenager I once preached to,” Canon Angela Tilby penned in her piece for the Church Times.

The 75-year-old Anglican priest expressed: “I believe that he is a decent man. But, so far, he has found no way to switch off the trauma in his head.”

Tilby, who was a spiritual guide to Harry as a young man in 2002, issued a sermon, titled 'Prince Harry should heed,' exploring his rift with the royal family.

She blamed Harry’s disposition on the “grievous trauma” he suffered after his mother’s death and infamously walking behind her coffin during her funeral.

She acknowledged that the “sharp criticism” Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have faced been “vulgar and cruel”.

However, she made clear that his current predicament was now largely the result of his own actions.

Regarding Harry's Spare, she deemed it had only “worsened his alienation from his family”.

Her words emerge after Harry's recent bombshell interview with the BBC after suffering a bruising legal defeat in the UK.