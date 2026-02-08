'Gossip Girl' star reveals why she'll never return to acting

Taylor Momsen has made it clear that she won't be returning to acting.

In an interview with People Magazine, the Gossip Girl star opened up about her acting future.

Momsen rose to fame as Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas and later starred as Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl.

Momsen admitted that she has little interest in returning to Hollywood. She said, "No. I mean, I’ve learned to never say never in life anymore, because life is too bizarre."

Adding, "That’s what I figured out in my 32 years."

The Pretty Reckless band member said that it isn't something that "I care to pursue."

Furthermore, she also turned down returning to a possible reboot or revival of her past projects, saying, "I think I'm cool. I think I’m going to tour with AC/DC."

Referring to her band, The Pretty Reckless, Momsen said, "I’m having a really good time in life. I love making music."

"Acting was a childhood thing and music is something … that I always pursued for myself. There’s no character involved," Taylor Momsen added.

Concluding, "I don’t like being someone's pawn. I like being in charge."

"I like writing the script. I like writing songs. That’s everything," Momsen said.