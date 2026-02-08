Why is Thor portrayed differently in Marvel movies?

Chris Hemsworth explains tonally different Thor in MCU

A look into the history of the MCU shows that Thor, portrayed by Chris Hemsworth, has appeared 9 times in the Marvel universe, placing him in the list of the most appearing characters in the franchise.



Despite numerous appearances, Thor’s portrayal was tonally inconsistent. Acknowledging this, Hemsworth says this is partly due to the fact that the Norse god is difficult to write.



Further, he says the directors made varying creative choices when helming the god of thunder, which explains the inconsistency.

“Some had a clear handle on who they thought the character was, and some didn’t,” the star tells Brobible. Even, Joss Whedon, who directed The Avengers, said Thor is tricky to write.

But Hemsworth admits the divisive Thor: Love and Thunder was his and director Taika Waititi's idea because they were tired of repeating the same superhero template.

"Yeah, so am I. Let’s explore a different space.’ I hope that brought some unpredictability to the character.”

Following this experiment, Hemsworth now says that in The Avengers: Doomsday, Thor will be seen as a mature warrior who has been weary of war and defeat.

“In the more recent films since then, I felt like the character had earned his seat at the table. Before that, I felt like the new guy."

"I remember sitting around on Doomsday with all these new characters, people in their first Avengers film, and thinking, ‘I have a bit of agency here."

"I should have a bigger voice or opinion as the character,” he continues. “Owning that a little more, he does feel like one of the elders. He’s 2,000 years old or something, so we tried to play into that more than we had before.”

Avengers: Doomsday debuts in theatres on December 18.