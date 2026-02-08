Patriots' WAGs slam Cardi B amid plans for Super Bowl party: She is 'attention-seeker'

Cardi B plans for Super Bowl party for her boyfriend are under fire

Cardi B is over the moon. The reason is simple. Stefon Diggs, her boyfriend, plays for the New England Patriots and is in the Super Bowl.



To celebrate this, reports say, the WAP rapper is planning to throw a party at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, which will cost nearly a million pounds and feature private jets, luxury suites, and whatnot.

"The Patriots are not a franchise that likes flashy behavior. She’s always looking to be the center of attention, has no filter and no limits, and acts like she can do whatever she wants - and the same goes for her entourage," the insider adds.

This is the reason, reports say, several WAGs (wives & girlfriends) do not sit well with Cardi B. "Most of the WAGs and families don’t talk to her, don’t want to talk to her, and don’t want to be in the same space as her."

"They think she has no filter and isn’t fun to be around because she’s always focused on getting attention," the sources say, adding that behind-the-scenes efforts are going to make sure the plan goes smoothly.

Diggs and Cardi B have been dating since October 2024. Last November, the pair welcomed a baby boy.