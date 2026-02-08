Adam Sandler reveals how Tom Cruise introduced him to Paul Thomas Anderson

Adam Sandler recently revealed how Tom Cruise introduced him to director Paul Thomas Anderson.

During a live conversation with film critic Leonard Maltin at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, California, on Thursday, February 5.

Sandler said, “I don’t remember a hundred percent, but I was shooting [2000’s] Little Nicky … I was on the set,” Sandler said, calling to mind his first interaction with Anderson, who he was completely unaware of at the time.

He recalled, “I got a phone call. I knew Tom Cruise a little bit. I get a phone call. My friend who’s here tonight, Jonathan, I think comes up to me and says, ‘Tom Cruise is on the phone for you.’ I go, ‘Oh, okay.’ And I go, ‘Hello?’ And [Cruise] goes, ‘Adam, I’m with my friend right now. He’s a really wonderful director.’

The Happy Gilmore star added, “[Cruise] goes, ‘He wrote a movie for you. He wants to talk to you.’ I go, ‘Okay … now?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘I’m shooting a movie right now.’ He goes, ‘He’ll be quick.’ So I go, ‘Okay.’ And then he gets on the phone, and then it’s Paul and he goes, ‘Hi. I just want to tell you I really like your movies.’ I said, ‘Oh man, that’s cool. Thank you.’ And he goes, ‘And I wrote you a movie. I think it’s really good. Would you mind if I brought it over to you so you could read it?’”

“And I said, ‘Yeah, man, anytime.’ And that was that,” Sandler noted.

The Grown Ups actor then went to see the 1999 film Magnolia, which Anderson wrote and directed.

“I was in the front row eating popcorn alone and I remember going, ‘This guy wants to use me, man?’ I got really excited, called him up. I said, ‘Where’s that f** script? Bring it over!’” Sandler shared.

It is pertinent to mention that Anderson has secured a nomination for his 2025 film, One Battle After Another.