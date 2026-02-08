Carmen Electra says THIS taught her romance

Cameron Electra recently got candid and opened up about learning romance from her ex-husband Navarro.

She spoke to PEOPLE magazine at Steven Tyler’s 7th Annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party in Hollywood, California.

The actress and model revealed to the outlet some definite deal breakers.

Electra, who is currently single, said, “I don’t like liars” when it specifically comes to dating.

She articulated, “It’s just really nice when you’re with someone [who’s] just really into you. I have had that before. It obviously didn’t last. But once you know what it feels like to really be with someone [who] is so there for you, you can’t undo that feeling. You know, it’s just beautiful.”

“[I want] somebody that’s very romantic,” the 53-year-old stated, recalling, “I remember when I was dating Dave [Navarro], I was so not romantic, and he was teaching me how to be romantic, but now I am.”

For those unaware, Electra was married to Navarro, the lead guitarist for Jane’s Addiction, from 2003 to 2006.

Their relationship was also shown on the reality show Till Death Do Us Part: Cameron and Dave, which premiered on MTV in 2004.