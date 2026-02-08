Leonardo DiCaprio's co-star reflects on his viral moment at Golden Globes

Chase Infiniti says she 'educated' Leonardo DiCaprio on TikTok

The last Golden Globe saw Leonardo DiCaprio go viral for his animated performance. Later, it was revealed he was talking to his One Battle After Another co-star Teyana Taylor about K-pop.



Now, Chase Infiniti, who also starred with the megastar in One Battle After Another, says she educated the Academy-winning star on K-pop music.

"I'd be like, 'Guys, let's make TikToks, this is what my generation really likes to see,' and whatnot," the actress tells The Times, adding she is deeply in love with K-pop, saying she filled in DiCaprio about the music. "It was more like I gave him an education."

The Titanic's star's energetic conversation at the 2026 Golden Globes drew much attention. Jackie G, a deaf content creator, revealed what he had been saying.

"I was watching you with the K-pop thing. You were like [peers over looking confused] is that? Who is the K-pop? Are they? Is it? We were laughing - we were like, is that? Is that K-Pop?" she added.